United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) is above average at 12.06x. The 36-month beta value for UTHR is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UTHR is $288.73, which is $69.8 above than the current price. The public float for UTHR is 45.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. The average trading volume of UTHR on December 24, 2023 was 302.44K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

UTHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) has increased by 0.30 when compared to last closing price of 218.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Dewey Steadman – Head of Investor Relations Martine Rothblatt – Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Michael Benkowitz – President and Chief Operating Officer James Edgemond – Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Pat Poisson – Executive Vice President of Technical Operations Leigh Peterson – Senior Vice President of Product Development & Xenotransplantation Conference Call Participants Terence Flynn – Morgan Stanley Hartaj Singh – Oppenheimer Joseph Thome – TD Cowen Eun Yang – Jefferies Jessica Fye – JPMorgan Ash Verma – UBS Operator Good morning, and welcome to the United Therapeutics Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast. My name is Rocco, and I will be your conference operator today.

UTHR’s Market Performance

United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) has experienced a -11.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.01% drop in the past month, and a -2.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for UTHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.66% for UTHR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTHR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UTHR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UTHR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $309 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UTHR Trading at -5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTHR fell by -11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $239.08. In addition, United Therapeutics Corp saw -21.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTHR starting from Mesa Nilda, who sale 605 shares at the price of $244.90 back on Dec 19. After this action, Mesa Nilda now owns 5,698 shares of United Therapeutics Corp, valued at $148,164 using the latest closing price.

CAUSEY CHRISTOPHER, the Director of United Therapeutics Corp, sale 400 shares at $255.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that CAUSEY CHRISTOPHER is holding 4,185 shares at $102,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.17 for the present operating margin

+92.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Therapeutics Corp stands at +37.56. The total capital return value is set at 19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.05. Equity return is now at value 17.52, with 14.05 for asset returns.

Based on United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR), the company’s capital structure generated 16.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.29. Total debt to assets is 13.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.85.

Conclusion

In summary, United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.