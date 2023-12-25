United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, URI stock has gone down by -0.22%, with a monthly gain of 23.11% and a quarterly surge of 28.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for United Rentals, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.64% for URI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 33.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) Right Now?

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for United Rentals, Inc. (URI) by analysts is $517.71, which is -$52.8 below the current market price. The public float for URI is 67.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.19% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of URI was 762.43K shares.

URI) stock’s latest price update

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.08 in relation to previous closing price of 570.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Coming into 2023, most economic pundits were calling for a recession. However, a resilient economy proved the doubters wrong, leading to an impressive market performance, with the S&P 500 up over 20% year-to-date.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $525 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

URI Trading at 22.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +22.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $516.17. In addition, United Rentals, Inc. saw 60.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from Kelly Terri L., who sale 630 shares at the price of $480.02 back on Nov 15. After this action, Kelly Terri L. now owns 6,249 shares of United Rentals, Inc., valued at $302,413 using the latest closing price.

Asplund Dale A, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of United Rentals, Inc., sale 14,157 shares at $475.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Asplund Dale A is holding 6,379 shares at $6,728,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.76 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Rentals, Inc. stands at +18.08. The total capital return value is set at 18.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 33.79, with 10.09 for asset returns.

Based on United Rentals, Inc. (URI), the company’s capital structure generated 173.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.38. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, United Rentals, Inc. (URI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.