United Community Banks Inc’s (UCBI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, UCBI stock has gone down by -1.10%, with a monthly gain of 20.99% and a quarterly surge of 17.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for United Community Banks Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.64% for UCBI’s stock, with a 14.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ: UCBI) Right Now?

United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ: UCBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UCBI is 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UCBI is $29.25, which is -$0.38 below the current price. The public float for UCBI is 118.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UCBI on December 24, 2023 was 654.29K shares.

The stock price of United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ: UCBI) has jumped by 0.92 compared to previous close of 29.36. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that United Community Banks (UCBI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.75 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of UCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UCBI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UCBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UCBI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $27 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UCBI Trading at 17.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +20.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCBI fell by -1.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.53. In addition, United Community Banks Inc saw -12.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Community Banks Inc stands at +29.31. The total capital return value is set at 11.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.95. Equity return is now at value 8.71, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on United Community Banks Inc (UCBI), the company’s capital structure generated 39.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.48. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.