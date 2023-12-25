Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Voya Financial Inc’s (VOYA) Stock

The stock of Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) has gone down by -0.51% for the week, with a 4.04% rise in the past month and a 7.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.44% for VOYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for VOYA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) Right Now?

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VOYA is at 1.12.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for VOYA is 103.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume for VOYA on December 24, 2023 was 634.40K shares.

VOYA) stock’s latest price update

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE: VOYA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 74.00. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Here we pick three life insurance stocks, Manulife Financial (MFC), Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) and Voya Financial (VOYA), which have a solid five-year dividend growth history.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOYA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VOYA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VOYA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $77 based on the research report published on January 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VOYA Trading at 5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOYA fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.77. In addition, Voya Financial Inc saw 19.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VOYA starting from MARTIN RODNEY O JR, who sale 38,490 shares at the price of $74.55 back on Dec 15. After this action, MARTIN RODNEY O JR now owns 81,965 shares of Voya Financial Inc, valued at $2,869,506 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN RODNEY O JR, the Director of Voya Financial Inc, sale 29,216 shares at $75.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that MARTIN RODNEY O JR is holding 120,455 shares at $2,198,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VOYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Voya Financial Inc stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 5.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.77. Equity return is now at value 19.31, with 0.52 for asset returns.

Based on Voya Financial Inc (VOYA), the company’s capital structure generated 103.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.79. Total debt to assets is 3.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.