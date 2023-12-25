Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s (SPB) Stock

The stock of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has seen a 2.04% increase in the past week, with a 23.45% gain in the past month, and a 2.58% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for SPB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.41% for SPB stock, with a simple moving average of 9.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) is 1.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPB is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) is $83.25, which is $2.19 above the current market price. The public float for SPB is 34.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.60% of that float. On December 24, 2023, SPB’s average trading volume was 679.68K shares.

SPB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) has increased by 0.45 when compared to last closing price of 80.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Spectrum Brands (SPB) looks poised for the long-term on promising growth initiatives and efficient cost management amid a tough macro environment.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SPB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SPB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPB Trading at 8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +22.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPB rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.83. In addition, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. saw 33.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPB starting from Maura David M, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $67.03 back on Nov 28. After this action, Maura David M now owns 764,391 shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., valued at $1,340,600 using the latest closing price.

Maura David M, the Executive Chairman and CEO of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $66.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Maura David M is holding 744,391 shares at $1,328,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.26 for the present operating margin

+32.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. stands at -8.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.42. Equity return is now at value -12.37, with -4.24 for asset returns.

Based on Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB), the company’s capital structure generated 66.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.99. Total debt to assets is 31.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.