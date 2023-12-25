Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Sonoco Products Co.’s (SON) Stock

In the past week, SON stock has gone up by 1.59%, with a monthly gain of 1.46% and a quarterly surge of 3.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Sonoco Products Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.50% for SON stock, with a simple moving average of -1.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE: SON) Right Now?

Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE: SON) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sonoco Products Co. (SON) by analysts is $59.40, which is $3.25 above the current market price. The public float for SON is 97.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of SON was 448.20K shares.

SON) stock’s latest price update

Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE: SON)'s stock price has plunge by 0.18relation to previous closing price of 56.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-13 that Sonoco Products Co. said Wednesday it's implementing a $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard in the U.S. Canada, effective with shipments beginning Feb. 1, 2024.

SON Trading at 3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SON rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.35. In addition, Sonoco Products Co. saw -7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SON starting from Cairns Sean, who sale 2,680 shares at the price of $56.08 back on Sep 05. After this action, Cairns Sean now owns 5,379 shares of Sonoco Products Co., valued at $150,287 using the latest closing price.

Haynes Ernest D III, the Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging of Sonoco Products Co., sale 200 shares at $61.28 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Haynes Ernest D III is holding 81 shares at $12,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.40 for the present operating margin

+20.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonoco Products Co. stands at +6.44. The total capital return value is set at 17.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.23. Equity return is now at value 23.04, with 6.89 for asset returns.

Based on Sonoco Products Co. (SON), the company’s capital structure generated 170.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.05. Total debt to assets is 49.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sonoco Products Co. (SON) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.