Understanding the 5.81% Volatility Levels of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has seen a 2.73% increase in the past week, with a 51.42% gain in the past month, and a 47.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.81% for ILPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.41% for ILPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 48.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ILPT is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ILPT is $10.00, which is $5.48 above the current price. The public float for ILPT is 58.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ILPT on December 24, 2023 was 513.70K shares.

ILPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) has dropped by -2.16 compared to previous close of 4.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that After the brutal sell-off of the last two years, REITs are poised for a surge. However, this upswing will not benefit all REITs equally. Cautious investors can now get about 5% with little or no risk, so why invest in a security yielding less than 5%, particularly if it has significant downside risk?

ILPT Trading at 41.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +49.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILPT rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw 38.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILPT starting from PHELAN KEVIN C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Aug 09. After this action, PHELAN KEVIN C now owns 8,500 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, valued at $19,000 using the latest closing price.

JONES LISA HARRIS, the Director of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, purchase 50,000 shares at $3.77 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that JONES LISA HARRIS is holding 70,000 shares at $188,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.06 for the present operating margin

+45.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stands at -58.44. The total capital return value is set at 3.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.73. Equity return is now at value -14.13, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), the company’s capital structure generated 540.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.38. Total debt to assets is 75.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 537.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.