Understanding the 2.60% Volatility Levels of Matson Inc’s (MATX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Matson Inc (MATX) has gone up by 10.03% for the week, with a 16.81% rise in the past month and a 26.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.60% for MATX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.27% for MATX stock, with a simple moving average of 37.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Matson Inc (NYSE: MATX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Matson Inc (NYSE: MATX) is above average at 12.87x. The 36-month beta value for MATX is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MATX is $111.67, which is -$0.18 below than the current price. The public float for MATX is 34.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. The average trading volume of MATX on December 24, 2023 was 270.12K shares.

MATX) stock’s latest price update

Matson Inc (NYSE: MATX)’s stock price has increased by 1.21 compared to its previous closing price of 110.51. However, the company has seen a 10.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Services industry paints a dull picture mainly owing to the slowdown in freight demand. We believe stocks like EXPD, CHRW and MATX are better positioned to escape industry challenges.

Analysts’ Opinion of MATX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MATX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MATX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MATX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $113 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MATX Trading at 18.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +16.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATX rose by +10.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.41. In addition, Matson Inc saw 78.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MATX starting from Kinney Richard S, who sale 997 shares at the price of $96.30 back on Dec 13. After this action, Kinney Richard S now owns 9,427 shares of Matson Inc, valued at $96,010 using the latest closing price.

Cerocke Grace M, the Senior Vice President of Matson Inc, sale 578 shares at $97.27 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Cerocke Grace M is holding 11,586 shares at $56,219 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MATX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.25 for the present operating margin

+35.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matson Inc stands at +24.50. The total capital return value is set at 42.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.61. Equity return is now at value 13.34, with 7.15 for asset returns.

Based on Matson Inc (MATX), the company’s capital structure generated 39.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.39. Total debt to assets is 20.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Matson Inc (MATX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.