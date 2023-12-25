Understanding the 2.27% Volatility Levels of Summit Materials Inc’s (SUM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, SUM stock has gone up by 1.64%, with a monthly gain of 12.89% and a quarterly surge of 28.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for Summit Materials Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.77% for SUM stock, with a simple moving average of 17.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM) Right Now?

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Summit Materials Inc (SUM) is $43.09, which is $4.12 above the current market price. The public float for SUM is 118.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUM on December 24, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

SUM) stock’s latest price update

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.17 in relation to its previous close of 38.52. However, the company has experienced a 1.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUM stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for SUM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUM in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $47 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SUM Trading at 12.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +11.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUM rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.70. In addition, Summit Materials Inc saw 37.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.72 for the present operating margin

+18.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Materials Inc stands at +11.28. The total capital return value is set at 7.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80. Equity return is now at value 14.71, with 7.23 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Materials Inc (SUM), the company’s capital structure generated 77.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.68. Total debt to assets is 36.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Summit Materials Inc (SUM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.