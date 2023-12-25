UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) has seen a -0.25% decrease in the past week, with a 15.71% gain in the past month, and a 31.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for UMBF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.43% for UMBF’s stock, with a 28.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UMB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UMBF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UMB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UMBF) is above average at 10.63x. The 36-month beta value for UMBF is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for UMBF is $81.50, which is -$1.27 below than the current price. The public float for UMBF is 45.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume of UMBF on December 24, 2023 was 320.18K shares.

UMBF) stock’s latest price update

UMB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UMBF)’s stock price has plunge by 0.41relation to previous closing price of 82.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Dividend growing companies perform better than those that don’t increase their payouts consistently. Becton, Dickinson and Company is a dividend king, while UBSI and ADP are approaching king status. December is the last opportunity for companies to announce their yearly dividend increase.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMBF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for UMBF by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for UMBF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $80 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UMBF Trading at 17.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +16.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMBF fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.62. In addition, UMB Financial Corp. saw -0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMBF starting from Terry Thomas S, who sale 2,558 shares at the price of $83.80 back on Dec 14. After this action, Terry Thomas S now owns 37,147 shares of UMB Financial Corp., valued at $214,371 using the latest closing price.

Beaird Robert Brian, the Chief Human Resource Officer of UMB Financial Corp., sale 895 shares at $83.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Beaird Robert Brian is holding 5,827 shares at $75,001 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UMB Financial Corp. stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 8.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.14. Equity return is now at value 14.23, with 0.96 for asset returns.

Based on UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF), the company’s capital structure generated 99.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.00. Total debt to assets is 6.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In summary, UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.