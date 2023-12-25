Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) has gone up by 8.39% for the week, with a 28.23% rise in the past month and a 18.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.62% for UCTT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.01% for UCTT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UCTT is 2.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for UCTT is $39.00, which is $4.89 above the current price. The public float for UCTT is 43.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UCTT on December 24, 2023 was 262.70K shares.

UCTT) stock’s latest price update

Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.65 in relation to its previous close of 33.23. However, the company has experienced a 8.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Ultra Clean Holdings has seen a decline in share price and disappointing earnings, with sales falling and adjusted earnings lower than expected. After a boom during the pandemic, margins have come down a long way, to the point at which no realistic earnings are reported here. Despite the recent decline in share price, the company is still not profitable, but the acquisition of HIS Innovations Group may provide some potential for improvement.

Analysts’ Opinion of UCTT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UCTT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for UCTT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UCTT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $45 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UCTT Trading at 26.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +28.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCTT rose by +8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.52. In addition, Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc saw 2.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UCTT starting from Cho Paul Yoonku, who sale 4,689 shares at the price of $28.38 back on Dec 04. After this action, Cho Paul Yoonku now owns 15,147 shares of Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc, valued at $133,074 using the latest closing price.

McKibben Jeffrey L., the Chief Information Officer of Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc, sale 4,200 shares at $26.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that McKibben Jeffrey L. is holding 22,408 shares at $112,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UCTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.33 for the present operating margin

+19.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc stands at +1.70. The total capital return value is set at 12.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 0.06, with 0.03 for asset returns.

Based on Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT), the company’s capital structure generated 68.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.77. Total debt to assets is 31.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.