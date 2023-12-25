Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 2.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Does Tuya Inc. Sponsored ADR (TUYA) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Tuya Inc ADR (NYSE: TUYA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for TUYA is 468.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.28% of that float. The average trading volume for TUYA on December 24, 2023 was 253.07K shares.

TUYA’s Market Performance

TUYA stock saw an increase of 0.99% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.64% and a quarterly increase of 40.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.33% for Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.82% for TUYA’s stock, with a 14.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TUYA Trading at 9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +9.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUYA rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.14. In addition, Tuya Inc ADR saw 7.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.84 for the present operating margin

+42.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tuya Inc ADR stands at -70.22. The total capital return value is set at -17.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.99. Equity return is now at value -7.45, with -6.82 for asset returns.

Based on Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.94. Total debt to assets is 0.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tuya Inc ADR (TUYA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.