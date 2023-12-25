Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for THS is at 0.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for THS is $43.00, which is $2.52 above the current market price. The public float for THS is 54.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume for THS on December 24, 2023 was 398.17K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

THS) stock’s latest price update

Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS)’s stock price has soared by 0.42 in relation to previous closing price of 40.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that TreeHouse Foods (THS) is strategically advancing through effective pricing, portfolio management and supply-chain efficiencies.

THS’s Market Performance

Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) has experienced a -1.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.13% drop in the past month, and a -9.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for THS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for THS’s stock, with a -13.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for THS by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for THS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $48 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

THS Trading at -0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THS fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.21. In addition, Treehouse Foods Inc saw -18.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THS starting from Hunter Mark, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $41.86 back on Dec 04. After this action, Hunter Mark now owns 567 shares of Treehouse Foods Inc, valued at $167,440 using the latest closing price.

JANA PARTNERS LLC, the Director of Treehouse Foods Inc, purchase 24,375 shares at $44.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that JANA PARTNERS LLC is holding 4,907,689 shares at $1,089,319 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.17 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Treehouse Foods Inc stands at -0.47. The total capital return value is set at 3.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.45. Equity return is now at value 5.32, with 1.91 for asset returns.

Based on Treehouse Foods Inc (THS), the company’s capital structure generated 94.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.56. Total debt to assets is 37.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.