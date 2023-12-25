Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) is above average at 15.20x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) is $1892.01, which is -$2.6 below the current market price. The public float for TGS is 69.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TGS on December 24, 2023 was 276.26K shares.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.96 in relation to its previous close of 14.81. However, the company has experienced a -2.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Low-beta energy stocks like Murphy USA (MUSA), Weatherford (WFRD) and Transportadora (TGS) are likely to provide a hedge against the notorious volatility of the energy sector.

TGS’s Market Performance

TGS’s stock has fallen by -2.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.52% and a quarterly rise of 43.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.33% for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.51% for TGS stock, with a simple moving average of 26.70% for the last 200 days.

TGS Trading at 21.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares surge +9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGS fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.24. In addition, Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR saw 27.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.45 for the present operating margin

+35.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR stands at +20.31. The total capital return value is set at 17.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.20. Equity return is now at value 8.24, with 5.27 for asset returns.

Based on Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.96. Total debt to assets is 22.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.