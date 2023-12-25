Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has gone up by 1.41% for the week, with a 13.98% rise in the past month and a 46.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.21% for TMDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.26% for TMDX’s stock, with a 12.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TMDX is 31.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMDX on December 24, 2023 was 838.98K shares.

TMDX) stock’s latest price update

Transmedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.28 in relation to previous closing price of 78.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that TransMedics Group, Inc. revolutionizes organ transplants with its patented OCS technology, fueling significant growth and industry-leading position. Strategic aviation expansion and advanced OCS development creating competitive moat. TransMedics should be profitable in CY2024 followed by several years of high EPS growth.

TMDX Trading at 31.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.08. In addition, Transmedics Group Inc saw 27.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Provost Miriam, who sale 4,122 shares at the price of $75.10 back on Dec 13. After this action, Provost Miriam now owns 23,820 shares of Transmedics Group Inc, valued at $309,562 using the latest closing price.

TOBIN JAMES R, the Director of Transmedics Group Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $70.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that TOBIN JAMES R is holding 233,591 shares at $701,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.64 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transmedics Group Inc stands at -38.77. The total capital return value is set at -17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.84. Equity return is now at value -22.77, with -7.42 for asset returns.

Based on Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.50. Total debt to assets is 24.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.