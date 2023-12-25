Trading Update: Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) Stock Endures 9.46% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) has gone up by 21.88% for the week, with a -12.36% drop in the past month and a -16.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.46% for RCAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.91% for RCAT stock, with a simple moving average of -19.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for RCAT is 45.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of RCAT was 275.73K shares.

RCAT) stock’s latest price update

Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.27 in relation to its previous close of 0.80. However, the company has experienced a 21.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-12 that Conference Call to be held Friday, December 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Conference Call to be held Friday, December 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

RCAT Trading at -7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.12%, as shares sank -11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCAT rose by +21.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7246. In addition, Red Cat Holdings Inc saw -17.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCAT starting from Evans Allan Thomas, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Sep 27. After this action, Evans Allan Thomas now owns 1,443,945 shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc, valued at $9,650 using the latest closing price.

Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR, the Director of Red Cat Holdings Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Liuzza Nicholas Reyland JR is holding 819,488 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-245.16 for the present operating margin

-3.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Cat Holdings Inc stands at -273.29. The total capital return value is set at -35.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.11. Equity return is now at value -48.10, with -44.06 for asset returns.

Based on Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.66. Total debt to assets is 3.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.