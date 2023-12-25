Trading Update: Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO) Stock Endures 3.07% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO) has seen a -1.84% decrease in the past week, with a 13.56% gain in the past month, and a -17.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for HLIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.45% for HLIO’s stock, with a -19.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Helios Technologies Inc (NYSE: HLIO) Right Now?

Helios Technologies Inc (NYSE: HLIO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HLIO is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for HLIO is 32.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume for HLIO on December 24, 2023 was 193.34K shares.

HLIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Helios Technologies Inc (NYSE: HLIO) has increased by 0.76 when compared to last closing price of 44.56.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that Helios Technologies is undergoing significant changes, including the acquisition of i3, facility expansion, and reorganization in the hydraulics business segment. Despite lower-than-expected earnings per share and revenue, analysts expect future free cash flow and operating margin growth. The company’s diversified business activity and ownership of patents and trademarks provide a competitive advantage and potential for future growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIO stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for HLIO by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for HLIO in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $78 based on the research report published on March 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLIO Trading at -0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +12.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIO fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.66. In addition, Helios Technologies Inc saw -17.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIO starting from LEMAITRE PHILIPPE, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $65.52 back on Jun 30. After this action, LEMAITRE PHILIPPE now owns 57,267 shares of Helios Technologies Inc, valued at $180,180 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.51 for the present operating margin

+30.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helios Technologies Inc stands at +11.11. The total capital return value is set at 11.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.24. Equity return is now at value 6.49, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Based on Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO), the company’s capital structure generated 58.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.90. Total debt to assets is 31.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.