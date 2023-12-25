TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) is $6.75, which is -$0.07 below the current market price. The public float for TRTX is 61.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRTX on December 24, 2023 was 502.45K shares.

TRTX) stock’s latest price update

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.01 in relation to its previous close of 6.96. However, the company has experienced a 6.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that TPG RE Finance Trust is paying out a 15% dividend yield that was only 75% covered by its third-quarter distributable earnings. The mortgage REIT is currently trading at a material 46% discount to its $12.04 book value per share. A dividend cut is possible on a continued dip in distributable earnings.

TRTX’s Market Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) has seen a 6.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.00% gain in the past month and a -3.81% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for TRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.49% for TRTX’s stock, with a 1.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRTX Trading at 14.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares surge +21.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRTX rose by +6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.23. In addition, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc saw 0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+89.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc stands at -19.97. The total capital return value is set at 1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.36. Equity return is now at value -7.23, with -1.74 for asset returns.

Based on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 314.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.89. Total debt to assets is 75.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.