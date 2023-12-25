TPG Inc (TPG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.23 in relation to its previous close of 43.21. However, the company has experienced a 3.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that TPG, a multinational private equity firm, has seen a 71.60% YoY decline in Q3’23 revenue but a 577.39% increase in free cash flow due to M&A activities. TPG has completed a $2.7bn acquisition of Angelo Gordon and purchased a >$1bn stake in Toronto RE, expanding its revenue base and diversifying its portfolio. Despite being no longer undervalued, TPG maintains a ‘buy’ rating due to its growth potential, low cost of capital, and investor-aligned capital allocation approach.

Is It Worth Investing in TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TPG is 1.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TPG is 64.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.10% of that float. On December 24, 2023, TPG’s average trading volume was 632.22K shares.

TPG’s Market Performance

TPG stock saw an increase of 3.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.40% and a quarterly increase of 43.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for TPG Inc (TPG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.25% for TPG stock, with a simple moving average of 46.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TPG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TPG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $36 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TPG Trading at 31.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.95% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +25.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPG rose by +3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.39. In addition, TPG Inc saw 57.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.33 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG Inc stands at +4.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.32. Equity return is now at value 15.57, with 1.01 for asset returns.

Based on TPG Inc (TPG), the company’s capital structure generated 116.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.76. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TPG Inc (TPG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.