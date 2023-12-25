Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (TM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (NYSE: TM) has decreased by -1.29 when compared to last closing price of 180.86.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-22 that Analysts are becoming increasingly bullish about the year ahead. Investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) just raised its 2024 forecast for the benchmark S&P 500 index to 5100 from 4700 as the stock market rally gathers steam.

Is It Worth Investing in Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (NYSE: TM) Right Now?

Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (NYSE: TM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (TM) is $3160.45, which is $33.38 above the current market price. The public float for TM is 1.35B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TM on December 24, 2023 was 319.16K shares.

TM’s Market Performance

TM stock saw a decrease of -1.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.05% for Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (TM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.18% for TM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.57% for the last 200 days.

TM Trading at -2.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares sank -5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TM fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.83. In addition, Toyota Motor Corporation ADR saw 30.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.33 for the present operating margin

+16.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toyota Motor Corporation ADR stands at +6.60. The total capital return value is set at 4.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 5.15 for asset returns.

Based on Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (TM), the company’s capital structure generated 103.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.90. Total debt to assets is 39.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Toyota Motor Corporation ADR (TM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.