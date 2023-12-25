Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has gone down by -0.07% for the week, with a 8.11% rise in the past month and a 20.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.36% for TSEM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.06% for TSEM stock, with a simple moving average of -10.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Right Now?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TSEM is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TSEM is $33.67, which is $3.4 above the current market price. The public float for TSEM is 108.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.73% of that float. The average trading volume for TSEM on December 24, 2023 was 934.44K shares.

TSEM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) has plunged by -1.21 when compared to previous closing price of 30.64, but the company has seen a -0.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-06 that MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM & TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced that its President, Dr. Marco Racanelli, will present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSEM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TSEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSEM in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $35 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSEM Trading at 16.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +7.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSEM fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.92. In addition, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. saw -29.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.01 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stands at +15.77. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.38. Equity return is now at value 26.72, with 20.99 for asset returns.

Based on Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.59. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.