Timken Co. (TKR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Timken Co. (NYSE: TKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TKR is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TKR is $85.10, which is $5.19 above the current market price. The public float for TKR is 62.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume for TKR on December 24, 2023 was 523.06K shares.

TKR stock's latest price update

The stock of Timken Co. (NYSE: TKR) has increased by 0.10 when compared to last closing price of 79.83.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that The market mix that TKR has is impressive and has led to strong revenue growth in the last few years. With steady growth like it has had, I think a higher valuation makes sense. The upside here is in the double digits, and that leaves me to rate TKR a buy for investors seeking a well-run and well-diversified business.

TKR’s Market Performance

TKR’s stock has risen by 0.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.26% and a quarterly rise of 10.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Timken Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.58% for TKR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TKR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TKR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TKR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $85 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TKR Trading at 9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +8.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKR rose by +0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.99. In addition, Timken Co. saw 13.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TKR starting from Fracassa Philip D., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $74.03 back on Nov 14. After this action, Fracassa Philip D. now owns 88,868 shares of Timken Co., valued at $370,150 using the latest closing price.

Coughlin Christopher A, the EVP & Pres. Industrial Motion of Timken Co., sale 10,000 shares at $75.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Coughlin Christopher A is holding 92,117 shares at $750,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.56 for the present operating margin

+28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Timken Co. stands at +9.06. The total capital return value is set at 15.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.15. Equity return is now at value 18.93, with 7.51 for asset returns.

Based on Timken Co. (TKR), the company’s capital structure generated 90.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.50. Total debt to assets is 35.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Timken Co. (TKR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.