TIM SA ADR (TIMB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

TIM SA ADR (NYSE: TIMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TIMB is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TIMB is 483.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIMB on December 24, 2023 was 441.43K shares.

TIMB) stock’s latest price update

TIM SA ADR (NYSE: TIMB)’s stock price has plunge by 0.97relation to previous closing price of 18.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Does TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors?

TIMB’s Market Performance

TIMB’s stock has risen by 2.19% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.69% and a quarterly rise of 21.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for TIM SA ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.17% for TIMB stock, with a simple moving average of 26.01% for the last 200 days.

TIMB Trading at 9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIMB rose by +0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.09. In addition, TIM SA ADR saw 64.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIMB

Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TIM SA ADR (TIMB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.