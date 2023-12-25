Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) has seen a 0.45% increase in the past week, with a 6.46% gain in the past month, and a 17.82% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for TBPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.52% for TBPH stock, with a simple moving average of 7.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) is $14.67, which is $3.63 above the current market price. The public float for TBPH is 45.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TBPH on December 24, 2023 was 405.80K shares.

TBPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) has decreased by -2.56 when compared to last closing price of 11.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Theravance Bio (TBPH) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of TBPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBPH stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for TBPH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TBPH in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $12 based on the research report published on May 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TBPH Trading at 9.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBPH rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.80. In addition, Theravance Biopharma Inc saw -1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBPH starting from Farnum Rhonda, who sale 1,378 shares at the price of $10.29 back on Nov 21. After this action, Farnum Rhonda now owns 331,206 shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc, valued at $14,180 using the latest closing price.

GRAHAM RICHARD A, the SVP, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT of Theravance Biopharma Inc, sale 2,482 shares at $10.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that GRAHAM RICHARD A is holding 346,839 shares at $25,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-154.09 for the present operating margin

+87.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Theravance Biopharma Inc stands at -180.78. The total capital return value is set at -19.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.19. Equity return is now at value -16.77, with -10.35 for asset returns.

Based on Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.56. Total debt to assets is 8.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.