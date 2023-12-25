The Volatility of Rockwell Automation Inc’s (ROK) Stock: A 1.12% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, ROK stock has gone up by 1.12%, with a monthly gain of 12.82% and a quarterly surge of 8.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Rockwell Automation Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.59% for ROK’s stock, with a 5.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) Right Now?

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROK is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ROK is $297.91, which is -$9.87 below the current price. The public float for ROK is 114.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROK on December 24, 2023 was 900.85K shares.

ROK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE: ROK) has surged by 0.34 when compared to previous closing price of 306.75, but the company has seen a 1.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Rockwell Automation (ROK) closed at $279.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ROK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ROK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $357 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROK Trading at 11.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $287.82. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc saw 19.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from Moret Blake D., who sale 6,644 shares at the price of $279.68 back on Dec 11. After this action, Moret Blake D. now owns 73,715 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc, valued at $1,858,207 using the latest closing price.

House Rebecca W, the SVP, CLO and Secretary of Rockwell Automation Inc, sale 1,467 shares at $279.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that House Rebecca W is holding 8,482 shares at $410,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.27 for the present operating margin

+46.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc stands at +15.26. The total capital return value is set at 23.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.99. Equity return is now at value 43.95, with 12.52 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK), the company’s capital structure generated 93.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.36. Total debt to assets is 29.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.