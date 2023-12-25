The Volatility of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc’s (ATMU) Stock: A -4.91% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) has gone down by -4.91% for the week, with a 7.34% rise in the past month and a 9.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.77% for ATMU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.27% for ATMU’s stock, with a 6.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATMU) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ATMU is 16.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 34.61% of that float. On December 24, 2023, ATMU’s average trading volume was 487.01K shares.

ATMU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE: ATMU) has decreased by -4.00 when compared to last closing price of 24.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.91% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that ACR, RYI and ATMU made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on December 18, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATMU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATMU stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ATMU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATMU in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATMU Trading at 8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATMU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATMU fell by -4.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.39. In addition, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc saw 7.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATMU starting from Macadam Stephen E., who purchase 5,200 shares at the price of $19.49 back on Nov 09. After this action, Macadam Stephen E. now owns 19,268 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc, valued at $101,348 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.