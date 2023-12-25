The Volatility of AMC Networks Inc’s (AMCX) Stock: A -10.96% Ratio for the Week

The stock of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) has gone down by -10.96% for the week, with a 18.62% rise in the past month and a 60.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.38% for AMCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.73% for AMCX’s stock, with a 31.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMCX is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) is $14.00, which is -$4.28 below the current market price. The public float for AMCX is 30.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.18% of that float. On December 24, 2023, AMCX’s average trading volume was 452.35K shares.

AMCX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) has decreased by -5.04 when compared to last closing price of 19.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that AMC Networks (AMCX) made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

AMCX Trading at 22.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +19.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCX fell by -10.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.60. In addition, AMC Networks Inc saw 16.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCX starting from Blank Matthew, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $19.09 back on Dec 22. After this action, Blank Matthew now owns 0 shares of AMC Networks Inc, valued at $954,500 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher James, the EVP and General Counsel of AMC Networks Inc, sale 22,000 shares at $20.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Gallagher James is holding 6,867 shares at $448,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.62 for the present operating margin

+47.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Networks Inc stands at +0.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.20. Equity return is now at value -2.67, with -0.49 for asset returns.

Based on AMC Networks Inc (AMCX), the company’s capital structure generated 368.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.65. Total debt to assets is 52.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.