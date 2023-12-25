The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Magnite Inc’s (MGNI) Stock

The stock of Magnite Inc (MGNI) has gone up by 5.29% for the week, with a 18.46% rise in the past month and a 27.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.11% for MGNI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.31% for MGNI’s stock, with a -3.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.24.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for MGNI is 120.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGNI on December 24, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

MGNI) stock’s latest price update

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 9.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-21 that Advertising technology (AdTech) is driven by programmatic advertising platforms in the Business Services sector. These platforms enable advertisers to use automation and algorithmic programming to bid for ad inventory through numerous networks on a demand-side platform (DSP).

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNI stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for MGNI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MGNI in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $14 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGNI Trading at 22.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +16.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI rose by +5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.74. In addition, Magnite Inc saw -9.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from BARRETT MICHAEL G., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $7.80 back on Nov 15. After this action, BARRETT MICHAEL G. now owns 1,219,203 shares of Magnite Inc, valued at $585,000 using the latest closing price.

Buonasera David, the Chief Technology Officer of Magnite Inc, sale 5,444 shares at $8.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Buonasera David is holding 207,246 shares at $46,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.25 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnite Inc stands at -22.58. The total capital return value is set at -6.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.03. Equity return is now at value -30.97, with -9.11 for asset returns.

Based on Magnite Inc (MGNI), the company’s capital structure generated 102.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.70. Total debt to assets is 30.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Magnite Inc (MGNI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.