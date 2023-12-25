The Impact of Market Fluctuations on First Hawaiian INC’s (FHB) Stock

The stock of First Hawaiian INC (FHB) has gone up by 0.53% for the week, with a 18.95% rise in the past month and a 24.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.81% for FHB.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.96% for FHB’s stock, with a 18.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Hawaiian INC (NASDAQ: FHB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Hawaiian INC (NASDAQ: FHB) is above average at 10.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.

The public float for FHB is 126.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FHB on December 24, 2023 was 859.51K shares.

FHB) stock’s latest price update

First Hawaiian INC (NASDAQ: FHB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 22.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 27, 2023 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Kevin Haseyama – Investor Relations Manager Robert Harrison – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer James Moses – Chief Financial Officer Lea Nakamura – Chief Risk Officer Conference Call Participants Andrew Liesch – Piper Sandler Kelly Motta – KBW David Feaster – Raymond James Christian DeGrasse – Goldman Sachs Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Hawaiian, Inc. Q3 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of FHB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FHB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FHB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on December 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FHB Trading at 16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +18.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHB rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.23. In addition, First Hawaiian INC saw -12.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHB starting from Dods Christopher L, who sale 4,350 shares at the price of $20.35 back on Dec 01. After this action, Dods Christopher L now owns 52,583 shares of First Hawaiian INC, valued at $88,513 using the latest closing price.

Harrison Robert S, the CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO of First Hawaiian INC, purchase 23,500 shares at $21.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Harrison Robert S is holding 350,449 shares at $507,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHB

Equity return is now at value 11.74, with 1.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Hawaiian INC (FHB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.