The Impact of Market Fluctuations on EPAM Systems Inc’s (EPAM) Stock

The stock of EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) has gone up by 1.24% for the week, with a 16.35% rise in the past month and a 11.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.52% for EPAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.84% for EPAM stock, with a simple moving average of 17.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) is 37.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EPAM is 1.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) is $271.06, which is -$25.63 below the current market price. The public float for EPAM is 56.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On December 24, 2023, EPAM’s average trading volume was 434.75K shares.

EPAM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) has surged by 0.81 when compared to previous closing price of 294.30, but the company has seen a 1.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that EPAM unveils the open-source iteration of its Deterministic Integrator of Applications and Large Language Models (“DIAL”) platform based on Apache 2.0 License.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPAM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EPAM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPAM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $265 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPAM Trading at 18.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +16.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAM rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $274.65. In addition, EPAM Systems Inc saw -9.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPAM starting from Peterson Jason D., who sale 900 shares at the price of $300.00 back on Dec 18. After this action, Peterson Jason D. now owns 23,578 shares of EPAM Systems Inc, valued at $270,000 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Jason D., the Chief Financial Officer of EPAM Systems Inc, sale 750 shares at $285.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Peterson Jason D. is holding 24,478 shares at $213,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.49 for the present operating margin

+29.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPAM Systems Inc stands at +8.69. The total capital return value is set at 18.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.43. Equity return is now at value 15.67, with 12.02 for asset returns.

Based on EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM), the company’s capital structure generated 6.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.05. Total debt to assets is 4.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.