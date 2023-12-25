The -6.46% Simple Moving Average of Ambarella Inc’s (AMBA) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, AMBA stock has gone down by -2.20%, with a monthly gain of 13.70% and a quarterly surge of 20.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for Ambarella Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.32% for AMBA stock, with a simple moving average of -6.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMBA is 37.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AMBA was 520.11K shares.

AMBA) stock’s latest price update

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 62.71. However, the company has seen a -2.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Ambarella (AMBA) introduces an autonomous driving software stack with environmental perception, sensor fusion and vehicle path planning capabilities.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBA stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for AMBA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMBA in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $70 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMBA Trading at 16.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +12.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.83. In addition, Ambarella Inc saw -23.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from WHITE BRIAN C, who sale 3,357 shares at the price of $63.04 back on Dec 19. After this action, WHITE BRIAN C now owns 74,140 shares of Ambarella Inc, valued at $211,625 using the latest closing price.

Wang Feng-Ming, the CEO of Ambarella Inc, sale 3,093 shares at $63.04 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Wang Feng-Ming is holding 760,559 shares at $194,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.08 for the present operating margin

+60.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambarella Inc stands at -19.37. The total capital return value is set at -12.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.21. Equity return is now at value -20.32, with -17.48 for asset returns.

Based on Ambarella Inc (AMBA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.40. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ambarella Inc (AMBA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.