The -13.88% Decline of ZimVie Inc’s (ZIMV) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ZIMV stock has gone up by 60.61%, with a monthly gain of 97.16% and a quarterly surge of 84.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.43% for ZimVie Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.49% for ZIMV’s stock, with a 82.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ: ZIMV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ZIMV is 25.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZIMV on December 24, 2023 was 281.78K shares.

ZIMV) stock’s latest price update

ZimVie Inc (NASDAQ: ZIMV)’s stock price has soared by 2.44 in relation to previous closing price of 17.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 60.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Marissa Bych – Investor Relations, Gilmartin Group LLC Vafa Jamali – President and Chief Executive Officer Richard Heppenstall – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Lilly Wyttenbach – JPMorgan Matt Miksic – Barclays Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the ZimVie Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

ZIMV Trading at 90.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIMV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.41%, as shares surge +93.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +121.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIMV rose by +60.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +220.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.10. In addition, ZimVie Inc saw 92.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIMV starting from CRAWFORD SALLY, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Mar 13. After this action, CRAWFORD SALLY now owns 40,127 shares of ZimVie Inc, valued at $224,120 using the latest closing price.

Kidwell Heather, the below. of ZimVie Inc, purchase 36,765 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Kidwell Heather is holding 44,754 shares at $203,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIMV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.96 for the present operating margin

+58.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZimVie Inc stands at -6.99. The total capital return value is set at -3.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.55. Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -5.66 for asset returns.

Based on ZimVie Inc (ZIMV), the company’s capital structure generated 74.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.65. Total debt to assets is 34.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ZimVie Inc (ZIMV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.