The -13.88% Decline of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (TNP) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, TNP stock has gone up by 13.93%, with a monthly gain of 16.08% and a quarterly surge of 21.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.60% for TNP’s stock, with a 24.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) is above average at 2.11x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TNP is 21.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNP on December 24, 2023 was 294.27K shares.

TNP) stock’s latest price update

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP)’s stock price has soared by 3.45 in relation to previous closing price of 23.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-21 that Riding The Tanker Tide Of Fortune With Teekay Tankers And Tsakos Energy

Analysts’ Opinion of TNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on September 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TNP Trading at 13.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +15.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNP rose by +13.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.71. In addition, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited saw 44.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNP

Equity return is now at value 24.23, with 11.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.