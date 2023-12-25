The -13.88% Decline of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s (TPVG) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) has gone up by 0.67% for the week, with a 1.24% rise in the past month and a 3.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.62% for TPVG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.18% for TPVG’s stock, with a -3.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) by analysts is $10.66, which is $0.07 above the current market price. The public float for TPVG is 35.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.65% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of TPVG was 232.72K shares.

TPVG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) has plunged by -0.09 when compared to previous closing price of 10.60, but the company has seen a 0.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that TriplePoint Venture Growth is a BDC that specializes in venture debt and targets companies in the growth stage. Venture debt is a growing market, reaching $47 billion in 2021, and offers high yields for investors. The company’s portfolio generates high cash flow and has a strong track record, but there are risks associated with non-accruals and leverage.

TPVG Trading at 3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPVG rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.58. In addition, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. saw 1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPVG starting from Fornelli Cynthia M., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Dec 18. After this action, Fornelli Cynthia M. now owns 8,822 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., valued at $10,470 using the latest closing price.

Park Katherine J, the Director of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., purchase 2,480 shares at $10.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Park Katherine J is holding 2,500 shares at $25,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPVG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.11 for the present operating margin

+66.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. stands at -27.33. The total capital return value is set at 0.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.13. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG), the company’s capital structure generated 135.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.45. Total debt to assets is 55.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.