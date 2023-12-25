The 12.88% Simple Moving Average of CION Investment Corporation’s (CION) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of CION Investment Corporation (CION) has seen a 3.30% increase in the past week, with a 6.31% gain in the past month, and a 10.35% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for CION. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.74% for CION’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION) is above average at 11.64x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for CION is 53.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CION on December 24, 2023 was 252.00K shares.

CION) stock’s latest price update

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.61 in comparison to its previous close of 11.43, however, the company has experienced a 3.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Michael Reisner – Co-Chief Executive Officer Mark Gatto – Co-Chief Executive Officer Gregg Bresner – President and CIO Keith Franz – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Erik Zwick – Hovde Group Operator Good morning. And welcome to CION Investment Corporation’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of CION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CION stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for CION by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CION in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $11.50 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CION Trading at 9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CION rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.04. In addition, CION Investment Corporation saw 20.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CION starting from FINLAY PETER I., who purchase 300 shares at the price of $10.88 back on Nov 27. After this action, FINLAY PETER I. now owns 2,300 shares of CION Investment Corporation, valued at $3,264 using the latest closing price.

Gatto Mark, the Co-Chairman & Co-CEO of CION Investment Corporation, purchase 905 shares at $11.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Gatto Mark is holding 42,204 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.76 for the present operating margin

+69.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for CION Investment Corporation stands at +30.92. The total capital return value is set at 5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.80. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on CION Investment Corporation (CION), the company’s capital structure generated 107.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.84. Total debt to assets is 50.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CION Investment Corporation (CION) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.