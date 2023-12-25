TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, TFSL stock has gone up by 0.60%, with a monthly gain of 11.37% and a quarterly surge of 24.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for TFS Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.61% for TFSL’s stock, with a 17.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) Right Now?

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 56.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) by analysts is $14.00, which is -$0.99 below the current market price. The public float for TFSL is 51.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.93% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of TFSL was 380.91K shares.

TFSL) stock’s latest price update

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.15 in comparison to its previous close of 14.82, however, the company has experienced a 0.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that An always uncomfortable topic, overvalued stocks to sell arouses intense emotions for understandable reasons. Just like when a sports editorialist criticizes an organization, that’s someone’s team that the writer is blasting.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFSL stocks, with Sandler O’Neill repeating the rating for TFSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFSL in the upcoming period, according to Sandler O’Neill is $18 based on the research report published on September 21, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

TFSL Trading at 15.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +9.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFSL rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.00. In addition, TFS Financial Corporation saw 4.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFSL starting from Weir Daniel F, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $14.76 back on Dec 21. After this action, Weir Daniel F now owns 94,805 shares of TFS Financial Corporation, valued at $147,585 using the latest closing price.

Weir Daniel F, the Director of TFS Financial Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $14.90 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Weir Daniel F is holding 104,805 shares at $298,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TFS Financial Corporation stands at +11.64. The total capital return value is set at 1.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.45. Equity return is now at value 3.91, with 0.45 for asset returns.

Based on TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL), the company’s capital structure generated 273.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.22. Total debt to assets is 31.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.