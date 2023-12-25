Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) is above average at 32.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) is $195.50, which is $29.5 above the current market price. The public float for TTEK is 52.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTEK on December 24, 2023 was 299.41K shares.

TTEK) stock’s latest price update

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.23 in comparison to its previous close of 166.38, however, the company has experienced a 0.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Tetra (TTEK) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

TTEK’s Market Performance

Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) has seen a 0.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.88% gain in the past month and a 6.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.28% for TTEK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.05% for TTEK’s stock, with a 7.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TTEK Trading at 4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTEK rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.34. In addition, Tetra Tech, Inc. saw 14.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTEK starting from BATRACK DAN L, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $28.76 back on Nov 18. After this action, BATRACK DAN L now owns 159,029 shares of Tetra Tech, Inc., valued at $431,378 using the latest closing price.

CARTER BRIAN N, the SVP, Corporate Controller of Tetra Tech, Inc., sale 1,474 shares at $165.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that CARTER BRIAN N is holding 8,360 shares at $244,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.29 for the present operating margin

+16.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tetra Tech, Inc. stands at +6.05. The total capital return value is set at 20.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.66. Equity return is now at value 21.14, with 8.49 for asset returns.

Based on Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK), the company’s capital structure generated 77.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.70. Total debt to assets is 28.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.