Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO) is above average at 33.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) is $64.64, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for TRNO is 83.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRNO on December 24, 2023 was 661.32K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

TRNO) stock’s latest price update

Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO)’s stock price has soared by 0.51 in relation to previous closing price of 62.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Terreno Realty (TRNO) sells industrial property for $17.8 million in West Caldwell, NJ, as part of its financing strategy for long-term growth.

TRNO’s Market Performance

TRNO’s stock has risen by 1.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.35% and a quarterly rise of 9.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Terreno Realty Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.27% for TRNO’s stock, with a 6.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRNO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TRNO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TRNO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $71 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRNO Trading at 12.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +12.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRNO rose by +1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.88. In addition, Terreno Realty Corp saw 11.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRNO starting from Weston Melinda, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $62.06 back on Dec 14. After this action, Weston Melinda now owns 15,683 shares of Terreno Realty Corp, valued at $93,090 using the latest closing price.

CARLSON LEROY E, the Director of Terreno Realty Corp, sale 5,000 shares at $58.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that CARLSON LEROY E is holding 34,871 shares at $293,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.42 for the present operating margin

+51.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terreno Realty Corp stands at +71.38. The total capital return value is set at 3.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.76. Equity return is now at value 6.22, with 4.44 for asset returns.

Based on Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO), the company’s capital structure generated 37.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.05. Total debt to assets is 26.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.