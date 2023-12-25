Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, TDS stock has gone up by 1.41%, with a monthly decline of -5.72% and a quarterly surge of 0.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.85% for Telephone And Data Systems, Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.56% for TDS’s stock, with a 34.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TDS is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TDS is $31.50, which is $13.53 above the current price. The public float for TDS is 98.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDS on December 24, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.97 compared to its previous closing price of 18.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Preferred shares present a desirable trifecta of high yields, lower risk, and significant capital upside. At these bargain prices, preferred stocks have something for value, income, and growth investors. We discuss two +9% yielding preferreds for your passive income needs.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TDS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TDS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDS Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDS rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.77. In addition, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. saw 71.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.79 for the present operating margin

+35.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. stands at +1.15. The total capital return value is set at 1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.61. Equity return is now at value -0.33, with -0.13 for asset returns.

Based on Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), the company’s capital structure generated 82.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 31.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.