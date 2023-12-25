TD Synnex Corp (SNX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of TD Synnex Corp (SNX) has gone up by 0.90% for the week, with a 9.13% rise in the past month and a 5.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.61% for SNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.02% for SNX’s stock, with a 12.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) Right Now?

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TD Synnex Corp (SNX) by analysts is $112.92, which is $5.34 above the current market price. The public float for SNX is 51.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of SNX was 584.45K shares.

SNX) stock’s latest price update

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.50relation to previous closing price of 107.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-19 that FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. A conference call to review the results will be held at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET the same day. The quarterly earnings press release and a live audio webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at ir.tdsynnex.com, and a replay of the webcast will be avail.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $105 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNX Trading at 10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNX rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.92. In addition, TD Synnex Corp saw 13.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNX starting from Urban Michael, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $96.54 back on Nov 14. After this action, Urban Michael now owns 41,406 shares of TD Synnex Corp, valued at $217,215 using the latest closing price.

Urban Michael, the Americas President of TD Synnex Corp, sale 1,500 shares at $94.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Urban Michael is holding 43,656 shares at $142,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.98 for the present operating margin

+5.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for TD Synnex Corp stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 8.12, with 2.28 for asset returns.

Based on TD Synnex Corp (SNX), the company’s capital structure generated 56.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.06. Total debt to assets is 15.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 2.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, TD Synnex Corp (SNX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.