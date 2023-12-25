Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (SUPN) Stock: A 6.78% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) has gone up by 7.27% for the week, with a 6.64% rise in the past month and a 2.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.34% for SUPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.78% for SUPN’s stock, with a -6.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) Right Now?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SUPN is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SUPN is $41.00, which is $11.77 above the current price. The public float for SUPN is 52.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUPN on December 24, 2023 was 411.02K shares.

SUPN) stock’s latest price update

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN)’s stock price has plunge by 2.17relation to previous closing price of 28.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.27% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Mental health has been one of the hot topics in the medical industry over the past few years. Widespread awareness was brought to the public eye during the COVID-19 pandemic as people in prolonged lockdowns struggled with isolation as well as the threat of a deadly virus.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUPN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SUPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUPN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $45 based on the research report published on January 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SUPN Trading at 11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPN rose by +7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.44. In addition, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -18.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUPN starting from NEWHALL CHARLES W III, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $28.01 back on Nov 16. After this action, NEWHALL CHARLES W III now owns 117,089 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $70,025 using the latest closing price.

Hudson Frederick M., the Director of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 9,093 shares at $28.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Hudson Frederick M. is holding 33,231 shares at $259,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+74.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +9.10. The total capital return value is set at 3.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.72 for asset returns.

Based on Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN), the company’s capital structure generated 50.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.42. Total debt to assets is 24.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.