Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s (SGHC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SGHC stock has gone up by 1.67%, with a monthly decline of -1.61% and a quarterly plunge of -12.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Super Group (SGHC) Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.56% for SGHC’s stock, with a -11.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SGHC is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SGHC is 142.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.98% of that float. The average trading volume for SGHC on December 24, 2023 was 341.91K shares.

SGHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 3.05, but the company has seen a 1.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that Canada is the growth catalyst. Super Group has a dual-brand strategy with Betway for sports betting and Spin for online casino offerings, which enables it to capture market share. Margin should expand to peers’ level over time.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGHC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SGHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGHC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGHC Trading at -8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGHC rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, Super Group (SGHC) Limited saw 1.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SGHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.28 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super Group (SGHC) Limited stands at +14.04. The total capital return value is set at 51.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 67.82.

Based on Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.44. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.38 and the total asset turnover is 2.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.