SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC) has increased by 1.40 when compared to last closing price of 10.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC) Right Now?

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE: SXC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) by analysts is $11.00, which is $0.1 above the current market price. The public float for SXC is 82.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.66% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of SXC was 675.51K shares.

SXC’s Market Performance

SXC stock saw an increase of 10.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.58% and a quarterly increase of 10.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.57% for SXC’s stock, with a 24.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SXC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SXC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SXC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $11 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SXC Trading at 16.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.74% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +19.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXC rose by +10.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.69. In addition, SunCoke Energy Inc saw 26.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SXC starting from Hardesty Phillip Michael, who sale 16,531 shares at the price of $9.27 back on Aug 31. After this action, Hardesty Phillip Michael now owns 182,502 shares of SunCoke Energy Inc, valued at $153,242 using the latest closing price.

Hardesty Phillip Michael, the Senior Vice President of SunCoke Energy Inc, sale 13,778 shares at $9.97 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Hardesty Phillip Michael is holding 206,050 shares at $137,408 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunCoke Energy Inc stands at +5.11. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 9.38, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.10. Total debt to assets is 31.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.