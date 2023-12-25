Stifel Financial Corp. (SF): A Technical Analysis

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) is $67.40, which is -$1.16 below the current market price. The public float for SF is 98.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SF on December 24, 2023 was 565.45K shares.

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF)’s stock price has soared by 0.96 in relation to previous closing price of 67.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that Last summer, the Stifel Financial Corp. 4.50% DEP PFD was recommended to be swapped for the Morgan Stanley 4.250% DP PFD O. With the Fed’s projected rate cuts, the call to swap the preferred stocks is reviewed. The Morgan Stanley PFD A 1/1000, a floating preferred stock with a floor rate, is also being considered.

SF’s Market Performance

Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has experienced a 2.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.96% rise in the past month, and a 9.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for SF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.58% for SF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $66 based on the research report published on November 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SF Trading at 11.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +10.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SF rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.65. In addition, Stifel Financial Corp. saw 17.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SF starting from Fisher Mark P, who sale 8,100 shares at the price of $64.75 back on Dec 13. After this action, Fisher Mark P now owns 40,175 shares of Stifel Financial Corp., valued at $524,434 using the latest closing price.

REICHERT CHRISTOPHER K, the CEO of Stifel Bank & Trust of Stifel Financial Corp., sale 15,377 shares at $62.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that REICHERT CHRISTOPHER K is holding 42,225 shares at $959,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.98 for the present operating margin

+94.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stifel Financial Corp. stands at +14.45. The total capital return value is set at 13.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.37. Equity return is now at value 10.25, with 1.42 for asset returns.

Based on Stifel Financial Corp. (SF), the company’s capital structure generated 41.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.28. Total debt to assets is 5.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.