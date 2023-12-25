Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) has plunged by -0.44 when compared to previous closing price of 43.32, but the company has seen a 2.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Steven Madden (SHOO) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Right Now?

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) by analysts is $40.44, which is -$2.69 below the current market price. The public float for SHOO is 70.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.28% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of SHOO was 602.22K shares.

SHOO’s Market Performance

SHOO stock saw an increase of 2.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.07% and a quarterly increase of 38.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.83% for SHOO stock, with a simple moving average of 26.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SHOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHOO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $40 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SHOO Trading at 18.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOO rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.29. In addition, Steven Madden Ltd. saw 34.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOO starting from Frieders Karla, who sale 16,794 shares at the price of $41.97 back on Dec 14. After this action, Frieders Karla now owns 103,748 shares of Steven Madden Ltd., valued at $704,913 using the latest closing price.

MIGLIORINI PETER, the Director of Steven Madden Ltd., sale 3,989 shares at $34.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that MIGLIORINI PETER is holding 16,100 shares at $137,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.97 for the present operating margin

+40.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steven Madden Ltd. stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.97. Equity return is now at value 19.94, with 13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO), the company’s capital structure generated 13.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.55. Total debt to assets is 8.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.