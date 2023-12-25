StepStone Group Inc (STEP) Stock Showcases 16.21% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of StepStone Group Inc (STEP) has gone up by 9.49% for the week, with a 21.95% rise in the past month and a 0.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.88% for STEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.21% for STEP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in StepStone Group Inc (NASDAQ: STEP) Right Now?

StepStone Group Inc (NASDAQ: STEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STEP is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for STEP is 52.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STEP on December 24, 2023 was 269.39K shares.

STEP) stock’s latest price update

StepStone Group Inc (NASDAQ: STEP)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.25 in comparison to its previous close of 30.70, however, the company has experienced a 9.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-11-13 that Margaret McKnight, Partner and Head of Real Estate Portfolio Solutions at StepStone Group, joins Bloomberg Radio to talk real estate and investing. ——– Get more on The Tape Podcast On Apple: http://bit.ly/3YrBfOi On Spotify: http://bit.ly/3SPPZ8F Anywhere: http://bit.ly/43hOc0r

Analysts’ Opinion of STEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STEP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for STEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STEP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $42 based on the research report published on September 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

STEP Trading at 14.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +21.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STEP rose by +9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.29. In addition, StepStone Group Inc saw 25.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STEP starting from Lim James, who sale 69,649 shares at the price of $28.80 back on Dec 15. After this action, Lim James now owns 6,397,754 shares of StepStone Group Inc, valued at $2,005,891 using the latest closing price.

Lim James, the 10% Owner of StepStone Group Inc, sale 177,283 shares at $29.03 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Lim James is holding 6,467,403 shares at $5,146,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STEP

The total capital return value is set at -1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.92. Equity return is now at value 8.92, with 1.93 for asset returns.

Based on StepStone Group Inc (STEP), the company’s capital structure generated 28.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.15. Total debt to assets is 6.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.68 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, StepStone Group Inc (STEP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.