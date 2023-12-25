Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (SHAP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, SHAP stock has gone down by -0.91%, with a monthly decline of 0.00% and a quarterly surge of 1.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.28% for Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.49% for SHAP’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (NYSE: SHAP) Right Now?

Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (NYSE: SHAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SHAP is 0.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHAP on December 24, 2023 was 126.85K shares.

SHAP) stock’s latest price update

Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (NYSE: SHAP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.28 in comparison to its previous close of 10.81, however, the company has experienced a -0.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SHAP Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.40%, as shares sank -0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAP fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd saw 5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd stands at -9.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.14. Equity return is now at value 0.87, with 0.83 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 188.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spree Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd (SHAP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.