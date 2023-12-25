Spire Inc. (SR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 62.99. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Dividend growing companies perform better than those that don’t increase their payouts consistently. Becton, Dickinson and Company is a dividend king, while UBSI and ADP are approaching king status. December is the last opportunity for companies to announce their yearly dividend increase.

Is It Worth Investing in Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) Right Now?

Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spire Inc. (SR) is $62.50, which is -$1.28 below the current market price. The public float for SR is 51.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SR on December 24, 2023 was 390.45K shares.

SR’s Market Performance

The stock of Spire Inc. (SR) has seen a 1.35% increase in the past week, with a 5.37% rise in the past month, and a 8.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for SR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.75% for SR’s stock, with a 1.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $66 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SR Trading at 6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SR rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.84. In addition, Spire Inc. saw -7.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SR starting from KOONCE PAUL D, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $60.95 back on Nov 20. After this action, KOONCE PAUL D now owns 500 shares of Spire Inc., valued at $30,475 using the latest closing price.

Woodard Adam W., the Treasurer of Spire Inc., sale 779 shares at $60.42 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Woodard Adam W. is holding 1,470 shares at $47,087 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.70 for the present operating margin

+23.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spire Inc. stands at +8.15. The total capital return value is set at 5.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.51. Equity return is now at value 7.57, with 2.13 for asset returns.

Based on Spire Inc. (SR), the company’s capital structure generated 162.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.92. Total debt to assets is 45.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spire Inc. (SR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.