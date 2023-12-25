Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SWBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SWBI is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SWBI is 44.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.05% of that float. The average trading volume for SWBI on December 24, 2023 was 529.29K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SWBI) stock’s latest price update

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ: SWBI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.64 compared to its previous closing price of 13.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI ) just reported results for the second quarter of 2024. Smith & Wesson Brands reported earnings per share of 14 cents.

SWBI’s Market Performance

SWBI’s stock has risen by 4.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.06% and a quarterly rise of 6.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.25% for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.16% for SWBI’s stock, with a 7.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWBI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SWBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWBI in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $13.50 based on the research report published on December 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWBI Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares sank -3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWBI rose by +4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.43. In addition, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc saw 56.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWBI starting from SCOTT ROBERT L, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $13.40 back on Dec 20. After this action, SCOTT ROBERT L now owns 77,569 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, valued at $26,800 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT ROBERT L, the Director of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $13.96 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that SCOTT ROBERT L is holding 79,569 shares at $27,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.59 for the present operating margin

+31.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 13.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.70. Equity return is now at value 7.98, with 5.47 for asset returns.

Based on Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 16.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.51. Total debt to assets is 11.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.