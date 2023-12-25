Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNN is 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNN is $15.79, which is $4.3 above the current price. The public float for SNN is 434.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNN on December 24, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

The stock price of Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) has jumped by 0.89 compared to previous close of 27.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Smith & Nephew (SNN) will pay an initial cash consideration of $180 million at closure, with an additional $150 million based on financial performance to acquire CartiHeal.

SNN’s Market Performance

SNN’s stock has risen by 3.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.23% and a quarterly rise of 7.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.11% for Smith & Nephew plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.68% for SNN’s stock, with a -2.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNN Trading at 10.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNN rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.38. In addition, Smith & Nephew plc ADR saw 1.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.11 for the present operating margin

+66.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith & Nephew plc ADR stands at +4.28. The total capital return value is set at 9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.82. Equity return is now at value 4.14, with 2.21 for asset returns.

Based on Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 28.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.